HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott advocated for his Parental Bill of Rights on Wednesday in Harlingen.

“There is no one more important to a child’s success than their very own parents,” said Gov. Abbott when talking about the crucial role parents have on their children’s education. He added that his Parental Bill of Rights will give them control over what is being taught to their children.

“Texas parents have every right to know what their children are being taught in the classroom, under my plan we will expand parents’ access to course curriculum,” said Abbott.

Abbott first announced the proposed amendment in January as part of his reelection campaign. This also comes after debates on what should be taught in the classroom including topics on race, gender, and sex.

“Education personnel who provide minors with pornographic material will lose their education credentials and state licensing, forfeit their retirement benefits, and be placed on a do not hire list,” said Abbott.

He said parents will also have the choice to decide if their child should repeat a course or grade instead of leaving it up to the school district.

“The parental bill of rights empowers parents to hold their schools accountable, there must be accountability,” said Abbott.

Under the bill, the Texas constitution would be amended giving parents the ability to make decisions in matters involving their children.

Supporters of the Parental Bill of Rights said this will allow parents to be more involved in their children’s education and future.