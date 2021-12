DALLAS (KDAF) — Christmas time is here and the big day is upon many households across the world. That means Santa’s on the way with presents for all who’ve made the nice list.

The Morning After crew took a trip back in time and discussed all the popular toys from years past.

1950s: Hula Hoop

1960s: Etch A Sketch — Easy Bake Oven

— 1970s: Nerf Football

1980s: Rubiks Cube — Cabbage Patch Kids

— 1990s: Tickle Me Elmo

2000s: Nintendo Wii

2010s: Disney’s Frozen Toys