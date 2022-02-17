DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone who bought a Texas Lottery ticket in Pasadena is feeling the love after Valentine’s Day’s drawing.

A $9.5 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket from Feb. 14’s drawing was sold at Motu Food Mart on Space Center Boulevard in Pasadena, Texas. That seven-figure winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn. The Texas Lottery says the purchaser chose the cash value option which is estimated just under $6.9M before taxes.

Executive director of the Texas Lottery, Gary Grief said they’re excited to meet the lottery’s first player to win a Monday night Lotto Texas jackpot drawing. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Along with the huge jackpot win, nearly 28,000 other Lotto Texas tickets won lower-tier prizes that range from $2 to a whopping $10,856 from Monday’s drawing.