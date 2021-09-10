9/11 first responders more likely to be diagnosed with cancer

DALLAS (KDAF) — Tomorrow marks 20 years since the September 11th attacks in 2001.

In remembrance of the day and of the first responders who answered the call, reporter Stephanie Simoni joined our show from New Jersey.

When it comes to these first responders, studies show they are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer. According to Simoni, New York police officers were at a 219% higher risk of getting thyroid cancer.

There are resources to help these officers though. The federal government’s Victim’s Compensation Fund will help with medical and The Feal Good Foundation helps with everything other than medical bills.