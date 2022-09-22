DALLAS (KDAF) — The Oktoberfest season is well underway and 7-Eleven is getting in the spirit with a new food offering that’ll tickle your tastebuds in the best way possible.

They’re bringing the flavors of Deutschland to you with this Bavarian snack: Smokey Cheddar Sausage; the convenience store has released their take on Germany’s culinary staple that has a smokey, savory, and cheesy twist.

Here’s what 7-Eleven had to say about their new food offering, “Autumn festivals are a time to showcase some of the season’s finest food, and 7-Eleven’s Smokey Cheddar Sausage – made with real cheddar cheese and a Johnsonville sausage, smoked naturally with hardwood chips – is the perfect addition to any German-inspired feast. Nestled in a pillowy bun, this wurst can be topped with a variety of condiments and toppings in-store – like mustard, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions and more.”

Be sure to click here to read more about this new snack and more deals from 7-Eleven!