50-Cent foundation partnering with DFW organizations for annual turkey giveaway

DALLAS (KDAF) — 50-Cent’s G-Unity Foundation is teaming up with the Kayotik Foundation and Car Wreck Cowboy for The Annual Turkey Giveaway on Nov. 20.

The giveaway will be at the Nash-Davis Recreation Center located at 3710 N. Hampton Road in Dallas.

Event organizers will be giving away 300 turkeys and sides. It will be first-come, first-serve while supplies last. Participants can only take one turkey per household.

This year’s event will be drive-thru only to ensure the save of staff and event participants. There is no registration required.