DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Zoo reported that five of its western lowland gorillas have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The zoo says the gorillas are asymptomatic but tested positive for the virus following routine testing. Although Shana, B’Wenzi, Marcus, Asha, and Shanta tested positive, they’re not showing any signs of illness. The positive test results are currently pending confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The Dallas Zoo said this in a post on social media, “Great apes and big cats are known to be at risk of COVID-19 infection, which is why the Dallas Zoo has regularly tested these animals throughout the pandemic and had instituted strict protocols to protect them against any potential exposure. Treatment is not needed at this time, since the gorillas are not showing symptoms, but both troops will be closely monitored by our zoologists and veterinarians and will be tested every few days until they have cleared the virus.”

The zoo adds that’s it is encouraged the gorillas aren’t showing any symptoms but will continue to monitor them and provide treatment if necessary. “We will continue to take every precaution available to keep our staff, guests, and animals safe and healthy.”