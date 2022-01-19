WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — The 38th Annual KidFilm Family Film Festival, presented by the USA Film Festival, will take place on Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 22-23) at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas.

KidFilm is the oldest and largest children’s film festival in the world.

The all-FREE-admission program is open to the entire community including children and adults. The program line-up includes animated and live-action films featuring positive messages for audiences of all ages.

One of their programs even includes fun, educational films that correlate to school curriculums. Event organizers will also give a free book to every family!

To learn more about the event, click here.