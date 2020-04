DALLAS, TEXAS (KDAF) – The Family Place is a safe haven for victims of domestic violence in North Texas, but with shelter-in-place orders and increased financial stress domestic violence is on the rise during this pandemic.

If you don’t feel safe find a way to reach out.

Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Places tells us how.

“Everyone should call our hotline” she says, “which is where you come whether you’re in need of emergency shelter or counseling.”

Go to familyplace.org for more information.