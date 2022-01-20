DALLAS (KDAF) — Need weekend plans? We got you covered — Molly Dondero, marketing and events manager with Dallas Observer, joined Morning After to talk about some things to do in Dallas this week.

Here are a few suggestions:

Winter Wonderland: A Miracle on Commerce – now through Jan. 30

The holidays may have come and gone, but the festivities on the rooftop of the Adolphus are still up and running for two more weekends.

Transport to a festive winter wonderland complete with cozy cabins, illuminated igloos, warm boozy cocktails, tableside smores, and more. There is a full wine, beer and cocktail list and some nights have live music or a live DJ.

The rooftop is open from 4 p.m. to midnight, Wednesday to Sunday and you can make reservations online on the Adolphus website or through the Resy app.

Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour – now through Jan. 22

Comedian Heather McMahan will be at Majestic Theater three nights in a row starting Jan. 20.

She calls her tour The Farewell Tour and jokes that it is her first tour and possibly her last. Lucky for Dallasites there are still a limited number of tickets available for her shows this week! To get your tickets, click here.

Elton John at American Airlines – Jan. 25 and Jan. 26

Elton John is officially saying farewell to life on the road. His award-winning Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour will be stopping in town for his two last shows in Dallas.

Elton John is a multiple grammy-winning legend and one of the most successful singer/songwriters of his generation. He will be at the American Airlines Center playing all of his top hits from over the years like Rocket Man, I’m Still Standing, Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, and more.

If you are an Elton John fan then this is your last chance to catch this show! Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.