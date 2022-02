DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Pharr is feeling pretty far out after a big win from the Texas Lottery. A $25,000 winning ticket from Jan. 28’s Cash Five drawing was sold in the South Texas city.

The lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Rick’s Quick Stop on West State Avenue. The Cash Five ticket matched all five winning numbers (3, 8, 14, 24, 31) to secure the $25K payday.

There were 89 players who won $350 after getting four out of the five winning numbers correct.