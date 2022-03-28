DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 Oscars is a top of mind for many across the U.S. and despite much of the conversation centered around the controversial moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, there were still important milestones from the night.

Apple TV+ original film CODA (Children of Deaf Adults) won Best Picture at this year’s award show. The film centers around Ruby, the only hearing person in a family of deaf people. Ruby has to wrestle pursuing her passion for singing and supporting her family.

CODA’s big win at the Oscars represents many firsts in the award show’s lengthy history. CODA is the first film from a streaming service to ever win Best Picture.

One of the film’s stars Troy Kotsur has also made strides in the show’s history, being the first deaf person to ever win an Academy Award, earning the spot for Best Supporting Actor.

If this film, and the momentous success it has seen, have inspired you to learn more about American Sign Language (ASL). North Texas has some resources for you.

Here is where you can learn ASL in North Texas: