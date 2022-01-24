DALLAS (KDAF) – The Texas Lottery is doing its best DJ Khaled impression with, “Another one.” If it wasn’t enough that $1 million was won off of a scratch-off ticket in Austin on Monday, a resident in Mount Calm has claimed $2 million off the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, Cash Spectacular.

Must be something about Mondays. The winning ticket was sold at Highway 31 Shop & Stop on State Highway 31 in Mount Calm. The big winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery says this is the first of four top prizes worth $2 million to be claimed in the Cash Spectacular, which has over $235 million in total prizes.