DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been quite the cold holiday season around Texas and other states across the US and while January will be busy to get the new year started off right, February could prove a great time to visit somewhere warm for a quick break.

We checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the top 15 warmest places to visit in February, and while it may be too cold in Texas during that month, Mexico has some spots that’ll blow you away.

The first of the two top spots from Mexico is Puerto Vallarta, “Romantic Puerto Vallarta will be perfectly warm in February, with average daytime highs at 80 degrees. Enjoy the sun and the sand, along with all types of water sports, including snorkeling and paddleboarding. With thousands of humpback whales inhabiting Banderas Bay, you can see many from the shore or head out on a boat tour for a close encounter.”

Next is Loreto, Baja California Sur, “Enchanting Loreto is located on the east side of the Baja Peninsula along the Sea of Cortez and considered to be a top cheap vacation spot in Mexico. One of Mexico’s famous Pueblos Magicos, or Magic Towns, it’s known for its striking beauty, opportunities for outdoor adventure, and abundant marine life.”

Here’s a look at the top 15 warm spots to visit in February 2023:

The Bamahas

Puerto Vallarta

Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sydney, Australia

Cape Town, South Africa

Bay of Islands, New Zealand

Vietnam

Loreto, Baja California Sur

Jamaica

Easter Island, Chile

Cuenca, Ecuador

Cairo Egypt

Marrakesh, Morocco

Turks and Caicos