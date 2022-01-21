DALLAS (KDAF) — In Thursday night’s Texas Two Step lottery drawing two jackpot-winning tickets met the four winning numbers (1, 5, 15, 28) along with the bonus (6). The Texas Lottery says the two winners will share the $700,000 jackpot prize.

One of the winning tickets was sold at Elan Food Mart (11300 Bissonnet Street) in Houston — the other (a quick pick) was sold at City Market & Grill (440 Del Webb Boulevard) in Georgetown.

The tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.

There were also 15 winning tickets that matched four of the numbers which equals $1,562 in winnings.