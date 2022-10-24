AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Texas bars have made Esquire’s list of the best gay bars in the U.S. Two are in Austin, and two are in Dallas.

Austin: Rain on 4th

Rain on 4th, located at 217 W. 4th St., has been open for nearly two decades. On the Rain website, the bar describes itself as Austin’s upscale gay lounge. The LGBTQ+ bar offers a range of social entertainment, such as drag shows, comedy and dance music.

“Don’t be surprised if there’s a line piling up around the corner to enter. With good reason too,” Esquire’s article said.

Rain is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Austin: Cheer Up Charlies

Cheer Up Charlies, located at 900 Red River St. in downtown Austin, is a queer bar/venue with live music and dance parties.

The Instagram page describes the bar as an “Everybody space, they bar, with dance parties, kombucha on tap, fresh juice cocktails, more!”

The bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to its website.

Dallas: The Round-Up Saloon

The Round-Up Saloon in Dallas recently celebrated more than 40 years in the area “as the Nation’s Best gay country western dance hall,” according to its website.

The bar, located at 3912 Cedar Springs Road, said it was nominated as one of the six best gay clubs in the world.

Dance lessons for classic country western are free and available Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“For best results, wear leather-soled shoes and come with a can-do attitude!” the bar said.

Dallas: The Grapevine

The Grapevine, located at 3902 Maple Ave in Dallas, has been in business since 1996. The neighborhood dive bar said, “From prom queens to drag queens, everyone is welcome!”

The bar is open Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Monday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“Our community is one of inclusion and friendship, and we support each other through it all. We’ve hosted weddings, fundraisers, charity events, celebrity book signings, and just everyday good people looking for a good time,” the bar said.