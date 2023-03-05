RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Powerball ticket worth an estimated $161 million has been purchased in Virginia — the fourth-largest jackpot in Virginia Lottery’s history.

According to Virginia Lottery, the ticket, purchased the town of Dublin in Pulaski County, matched all six numbers in the most recent Powerball drawing on Saturday, March 4. It’s only the second time a Powerball ticket purchased in Virginia has won the jackpot.

The location the ticket was purchased from has not yet been released.

According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of matching all six Powerball numbers are one in 292.2 million.