DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy New Year to the holder of the $16.25 million winning Lotto Texas ticket out of the town of Flower Mound.

On January 1, a Quick Pick ticket sold at the RaceTrac in the 1800 block of Justin Road netted all six numbers of the Texas Lottery’s Lotto Texas game to win over $16 million. The winning numbers were: 1, 16, 19, 39, 42 and 46.

The winning ticket, according to the Texas Lottery, must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date.