ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — They say “everything is bigger in Texas” — that’s including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.

The students are part of the Stony Point High School floral design program. They worked to construct a mum that measured up to a staggering 15 feet tall.

“This has been a learning experience to say the least,” the floral design class wrote on social media Tuesday. “The kids have loved being a part of the process, and it’s awesome to see their pride in their school on display. She was way prettier before we had to trim her, but we’re still proud of what our program accomplished this year!”

Stony Point’s floral design program said it’s hoping to create a bigger mum next year.

According to NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston, the Texas tradition of an elaborate homecoming mum began with just a small corsage featuring a chrysanthemum and a few ribbons.

Mums started to become more decorated in the 1970s, and the tradition has since grown into what it is today.

Stony Point’s program is also selling homecoming mums. Prices range from $10 to $50 for mums that are already made. Charms can be added on for an extra cost, according to the program’s Facebook page.