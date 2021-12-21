OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma child is recovering at the hospital after being accidentally shot Monday.

Around 8 a.m., the 1-year-old boy’s mother and her boyfriend were sitting inside a car when the two were arguing, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. During the argument, the boyfriend’s loaded gun dropped, officers say.

“I don’t know specifically how it occurred, but a firearm had gone off inside that vehicle… striking the child,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk.

“It was just a whole bunch of commotion going on,” said neighbor Keiontrey Hodges. “The baby momma was screaming out, ‘You shot my baby’ and ‘you going to jail’… It shouldn’t have to escalate that far.”

“When she turned the baby around and she showed me the baby wound. It was… it looked nasty,” Hodges added.

The couple attempted to take the child to the hospital but stopped on the way after spotting an ambulance.

The baby’s mom was arrested. She faces a domestic violence in the presence of a minor charge, which is a misdemeanor.

The child is expected to be OK, police said.