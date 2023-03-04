DALLAS (KDAF) — Pound for pound, what is the best dessert in the world? Some may say ice cream, others claim it’s pie, but we all know that the true champion belongs to cake.

We’re helping the world of cake celebrate on Saturday, March 4 as it is National Pound Cake Day, “It typically makes a much larger cake than most families could consume. On National Pound Cake Day, cake lovers around the world are encouraged to celebrate, bake and eat pound cakes with the people they care about,” National Today said.

So, where are the best pound cakes in the entire world you might ask? Well, we’ve found the answer and if you’re in Texas, you’re home to one of the five best according to food experts.

Taste Atlas’ report on the best pound cake in the world found the top 5 worldwide and at No. 4 is a humble spot in Tyler, Texas, Janie’s Cakes. Who would’ve thought?

Their website says, “Janie’s Cakes ships the world’s best pound cakes in the shape of a bundt cake nationwide. Straight from Tyler, Texas; delivered to your doorstep.” Be sure to click here to see how Janie’s is celebrating National Pound Cake Day!