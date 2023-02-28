DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most anticipated food events of the year is back and Denton will be filled with some of the best food around as 2023 will ring in its version of Taste of North Texas!
It’s all going down on Thursday, March 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Golden Triangle Mall with over 30 local restaurants participating. They’ll have samples of so many delicious offerings from their menus and for one price, you can try them all.
Tickets are $20 and children six and younger will get in free. To top it all off, this event will benefit the Denton Kiwanis Club to help support the efforts of their children’s clinic and other youth services the club provides.
Check out who you can sample from at the Taste of North Texas this year:
- Andy B’s Bowl Social
- Barks Boys Salsa
- Ben E. Keith Beverages
- Beth Marie’s Ice Cream
- Boka Feliz Mexican Kitchen
- Candy Haven
- Dan’s Silverleaf
- Denton County Brewing Company
- Dillas Quesadillas
- East Side Denton
- Embassy Suites
- Girls Who Twirl Cotton Candy
- Hannah’s Off The Square
- Hawaiian Bros Island Grill
- Houlihan’s
- HteaO
- Kolache Haven
- Komodo Loco
- LaGrone Academy
- Mellow Mushroom
- Miller of Denton
- Milpa Mexican Restaurant
- Miss Angeline’s
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Oak St. Drafthouse
- Panera Bread
- Pepitas Vegan Taqueria
- Queenie’s Steakhouse
- Smoothie King
- The Cookie Crave
- The Juice – Smoothie & Juice Bar
- The Mug
- TWU Cartwell’s Catering Services
- Wendy’s
- Wild Cactus Cantina
- World Famous MOMS
- Zera Coffee Company