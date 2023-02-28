DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the most anticipated food events of the year is back and Denton will be filled with some of the best food around as 2023 will ring in its version of Taste of North Texas!

It’s all going down on Thursday, March 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Golden Triangle Mall with over 30 local restaurants participating. They’ll have samples of so many delicious offerings from their menus and for one price, you can try them all.

Tickets are $20 and children six and younger will get in free. To top it all off, this event will benefit the Denton Kiwanis Club to help support the efforts of their children’s clinic and other youth services the club provides.

Check out who you can sample from at the Taste of North Texas this year:

Andy B’s Bowl Social

Barks Boys Salsa

Ben E. Keith Beverages

Beth Marie’s Ice Cream

Boka Feliz Mexican Kitchen

Candy Haven

Dan’s Silverleaf

Denton County Brewing Company

Dillas Quesadillas

East Side Denton

Embassy Suites

Girls Who Twirl Cotton Candy

Hannah’s Off The Square

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Houlihan’s

HteaO

Kolache Haven

Komodo Loco

LaGrone Academy

Mellow Mushroom

Miller of Denton

Milpa Mexican Restaurant

Miss Angeline’s

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Oak St. Drafthouse

Panera Bread

Pepitas Vegan Taqueria

Queenie’s Steakhouse

Smoothie King

The Cookie Crave

The Juice – Smoothie & Juice Bar

The Mug

TWU Cartwell’s Catering Services

Wendy’s

Wild Cactus Cantina

World Famous MOMS

Zera Coffee Company