Zero-carb Asian Noodle Salad! Delicious and guilt-free!

Summer is all about fitness and staying in shape for the pool and beach but just because the pandemic has canceled your summer plans doesn’t mean you have to cancel that diet.

Chef Nikky from Asian Mint has a refreshing summer dish – the Asian Noodle Salad but here’s the twist…the noodles are carb-free!

SHIRATAKI ASIAN NOODLE SALAD (YUM WOON SEN)

Ingredients

7 oz Shirataki noodles (drained)

4 oz ground chicken

4 shrimp

4 sprigs cilantro (chopped)

1 sprig of mint (chopped) leaves only

6 grape tomatoes (halved)

2 cup of mixed greens [purple cabbage, napa cabbage, spring mix, romaine lettuce] (chopped)

1/2 medium carrot (shredded)

1/4 cup purple onion (sliced)

1 scallion (chopped)

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

Dressing

4 tbsp fish sauce

5 tbsp lime juice

1 & 1/2 tsp sugar

2-4 fresh Thai chillies

Directions

Heat 1/2 inch of water in a small saucepan over medium heat. When water boils, crumble chicken into the pan. Break up with the back of a spoon. Stir and cook until done, 3 to 5 minutes.

Bring 2 quarts water in a large saucepan to a boil. Add shrimp and cook for 2 minutes or until pink. Remove with a Chinese strainer. Set aside to drain and cool.

Add noodles to boiling water and cook for 3 minutes. Drain into a strainer, rinse with cool water and drain again.

For the dressing: combine fish sauce, lime juice, sugar and Thai chillies; stir to dissolve sugar.

Combine noodles, chicken, shrimp and dressing in a big bowl. Add mixed greens, purple onion, scallion, cilantro, mint, tomatoes and peanuts and toss again.