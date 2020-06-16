Zeke’s positive COVID-19 test points to bigger issues the sports world seems to be ignoring

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — Yesterday’s news that Zeke Elliot tested positive for COVID-19 has raised several questions.

For one, how did the RB catch coronavirus, and what implications are there for sports on a wider level?

Recently, several colleges have reported players have contracted the virus as well.

Richie Whitt of the Dallas Observer and Sports Illustrated joined Morning After to dive into what this means.

Richie says he doesn’t think Elliot contracted the virus back in April at Dak’s birthday party that caused backlash due to the lack of social distancing.

“Zeke Elliott was at that party, but that’s April 13th, he didn’t get it then but it also set a tone that Zeke really didn’t follow protocols,” says Whitt.

After the news broke yesterday, Zeke didn’t seem too pleased with the spread of the news, tweeting about HIPAA laws. However, Zeke’s agent later went on to confirm with media outlets that he did have the disease.

For Whitt, this goes beyond Zeke Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys.

“The bigger picture is how in the world is any sport, including the NFL, going to not have multiple – I’m talking tens maybe hundreds – of positive coronavirus tests when they start getting these guys…in the same locker room, they’re hitting each other, they’re sweating, breathing, they’re huffing and puffing” says Whitt.

Overall, Whitt says we’re moving to fast. And that coming from a self-proclaimed ‘sports guy.’

“I love sports” he says, “but I think we’re too soon. I think we’re rushing back to our sense of normalcy.”

As more college teams and professional teams begin to see positive tests, time will tell if it’s enough to put the brakes back on this return to semi-normal in the sports world.