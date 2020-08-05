You did not hit the jackpot: Here’s what you need to know about the Amazon ‘brushing’ scam

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — If you receive a package from Amazon that you didn’t order, it might not be just an accident.

The unsolicited packages could be a part of a ‘brushing’ scam some sellers are engaging in to bolster reviews.

In the scam, a company will send out items to addresses they’ve somehow acquired to people who did not order them. They will then go in an leave a positive review of the item and Amazon will see it as a verified purchase.

So if you receive an amazing item you didn’t order, don’t just think it’s your lucky day. It could me someone has your address and potentially other information.

The Better Business Bureau said in a statement “You are not the one who hit the jackpot. A scam company is the real winner.”

