You can still bring those family portraits to life this summer! Tips from Styled by Cohen

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- Many families had family portraits scheduled for this summer but were cancelled due to COVID-19. Alex Cohen, CEO of Styled by Cohen, has some ideas on how these photos can still happen.

For this Fourth of July, Alex recommends adding props such as popsicles and sparklers to make the photos fun.

Family photo sessions on the beach can still happen this summer, following social distancing guidelines. The key to still capturing these beautiful family moments is to use the backgrounds around you to add to the mood.

Your pets deserve pictures too, get them cool props and garments to spice up their own portraits.

Alex Cohen does fashion styling and closet organizations for her clients in Dallas, and adds pieces to their wardrobe to elevate their look. To get styling tips form Alex visit her website at https://www.styledbycohen.com/