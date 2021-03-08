Woman of Worth: Dr. Melanie Ross Mills wants to help women find and embrace their self-worth

“I embrace my worth because…”

For many women, finishing that sentence can be a challenge. Helping women finish that sentence is one of the reasons why Dr. Melanie Ross Mills started the Women of Worth project. She wanted to help women determine what they think their worth is and if they’re really embracing it.

One of the biggest takeaways in profiling these women, she says, is that it is often the strongest women how are struggling the most with their self-worth.

