With COVID-19 making headlines, the West Nile risk isn’t being talked about as much in North Texas

COVID-19 is understandably dominating our lives currently. However, we’re about to face some other concerns that aren’t getting as much coverage.

Namely, West Nile virus season is upon us in Texas.

Tarrant County health officials say they are finding a record number of mosquitoes with the West Nile virus. The warning comes with a reminder that people should wear appropriate clothes and wear EPA approved deet spray repellent.

Additionally, flu season is just around the corner that could complicate diagnosing COVID-19.