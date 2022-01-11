DALLAS (KDAF) — With colder temperatures on the way, your skin is at risk of getting dry, cracked and scarred. Not to fret, though, as long as you have a plan, you can make the most of the weather.

Dr. Ben Tittle, a board-certified plastic surgeon, joined our show to share his top winter skincare tips to get your skin ready for the season.

Look into laser resurfacing procedures for the fall, winter and spring Add moisture to your skin with a humidifier. Avoid soaking in warm or hot water for any length of time. Consider a more potent moisturizer Choose products that will benefit your in-office treatments