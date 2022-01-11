DALLAS (KDAF) — With colder temperatures on the way, your skin is at risk of getting dry, cracked and scarred. Not to fret, though, as long as you have a plan, you can make the most of the weather.
Dr. Ben Tittle, a board-certified plastic surgeon, joined our show to share his top winter skincare tips to get your skin ready for the season.
- Look into laser resurfacing procedures for the fall, winter and spring
- Add moisture to your skin with a humidifier. Avoid soaking in warm or hot water for any length of time. Consider a more potent moisturizer
- Choose products that will benefit your in-office treatments