Will Texas shut down again? Dallas County Judge sends letter to Gov. Abbott recommending stay-at-home order

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge across the state of Texas, many are wondering of another state-wide or even localized shutdown looms.
On Saturday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott with a list of recommendations. One major point is the recommendation of another shelter-in-place order for the entire state for 30 days.
The letter also recommends state-wide mask requirements with fines and penalties for non-compliance.
Dallas County and Tarrant County currently have mask mandates.
You can read the full letter below in Jenkins’ tweet.