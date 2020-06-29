Will Texas shut down again? Dallas County Judge sends letter to Gov. Abbott recommending stay-at-home order

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge across the state of Texas, many are wondering of another state-wide or even localized shutdown looms.

On Saturday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott with a list of recommendations. One major point is the recommendation of another shelter-in-place order for the entire state for 30 days.

The letter also recommends state-wide mask requirements with fines and penalties for non-compliance.

Dallas County and Tarrant County currently have mask mandates.

You can read the full letter below in Jenkins’ tweet.

Attached is a letter that I sent to the Governor with recommendations from our most knowledgeable local health experts asking him to take action to control the spread here. Please do not wait for these actions to take place. Read the letter and act as if…. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 28, 2020