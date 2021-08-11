Why recent graduates would prefer in-person work

DALLAS (KDAF) — Work from home was said to become the ‘new normal’ at the height of the pandemic; however, one group of workers doesn’t want that to be the case.

Jackie Ducci is the CEO and founder of Ducci & Associates, a consultancy that provides career and job placement services to people in their twenties.

According to Ducci, recent graduates prefer in-person work over working from home.

One of the reasons for this is virtual burnout. After virtual learning and virtual graduations, recent graduates are tired of the work-from-home structure.

Another reason Ducci attributes is mental health. Being isolated can cause anxiety and increase depression. Working in an isolated environment denies workers opportunities for mentorship, a sense of community, networking and more.

