DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a big NFL Wild Card game in Arlington on Sunday afternoon and the big question remains, who will win, Dallas or San Francisco?

Morning After had a healthy and somewhat aggressive meeting with some anchors from FOX40 in Sacramento, Melanie Townsend and Mae Fesai on the outcome of the game.

The morning show superstars also got into a friendly wager amongst each other, so, what’s up for grabs? If the Dallas Cowboys reign supreme, some fine California wine, and sourdough bread will be sent down south to the great state of Texas — if the San Francisco 49ers win, a case of Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman’s new beer will be sent out west to the Golden State.

Regardless of what’s up for grabs, the two teams have both won five Super Bowls and have some history in the playoffs which means this Wild Card matchup will be a blast from the past and a matchup of NFC’s greatest franchises.

Kick off is set for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 in Arlington.