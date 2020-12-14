What to consider when you start traveling again

BAHAMAS (KDAF) — After months of staying indoors and with reports of a COVID-19 vaccine rollout, thoughts of traveling are starting to dance in people’s heads.

Emily Kaufman, AKA The Travel Mom, has been looking at how to do travel right during the pandemic. If you’re looking to start traveling soon, she says there are a few things to keep in mind.

Mainly, travel to a place that you know has your health and safety in mind. Kaufman is currently in the Bahamas at the Atlantis Paradise Island and cites several examples of why she chose that destination. The resort itself is considered a ‘COVID safe zone’, as guests are required to have a COVID negative test result 5-days before arriving.

Kaufman also says to look for those wide-open spaces. She says her current location has 200 acres of open spaces plus miles of open beaches.

For more travel and safety tips, visit thetravelmom.com