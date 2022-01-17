DALLAS (KDAF) — What are the germiest places in the store?

According to Dr. Keri Lestage, chief science officer at ByoPlanet International, any surface that other people touch often, such as shopping carts, door handles, and touch screens, is among the germiest.

Dr. Lestage says there are ways that can limit the number of germs you come in contact with. She says to wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face and make sure to prioritize your overall health to keep your immune system healthy in order to fight off germs.

She joined Morning After to talk more about how to fight off germs while shopping.