What is ‘California sober’?

DALLAS (KDAF) — In an interview back in March, Demi Lovato said she was ‘California sober’ when talking about her recovery from overdose.

The method Lovato was referring to is described as using alcohol and lesser drugs, like marijuana, in moderation as opposed to complete, abstinent sobriety.

Lovato went on to say in the interview that abstinence from substances is not a universal method of recovery.

We talked to an expert about what ‘California sober’ is and its legitimacy as a means of recovery.

