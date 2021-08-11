What are options for people who want to surrender their pet?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Thinking of surrendering your furry little friend back to the shelter?

Before you do that, it is important to understand that there are options for keeping your pet in your home.

For example, if you adopted while you were working at home and are now transitioning back to in-person work, you might consider keeping your pet in a crate or installing a pet door for easy access outside.

The SPCA of Texas also has a resource center that provides assistance for pet owners.

Those resources include:

  • Financial assistance for pet deposits
  • Financial assistance for purchases like pet crates, pet food and supplies
  • Financial assistance for medical treatments

Madeline Yeaman, communications specialist for SPCA of Texas, joined our show to talk more about those options.

