What about Joe? Tiger King’s Joe Exotic wants a pardon from President Trump

It’s not uncommon for outgoing Presidents to hand out a number of pardons as they get ready to leave office, and President Trump is no different. On Tuesday he issued 20 pardons and commutations.

But what about Joe?

Joe Exotic from Tiger King fame wants a Presidential Pardon from Trump. Exotic, who’s real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and a murder for hire plot.

Trump teased the possibility of pardoning Joe Exotic in recent month. Exotic’s legal team have reported submitted the paperwork for a pardon from the president.