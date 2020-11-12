‘We’re at a very dangerous point’: COVID-19 spiking in North Texas as we head into Thanksgiving

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — As with anything in 2020, Thanksgiving is going to look different this year, and concerns are mounting as we get closer to the holiday season.

Recently, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins stated “We are at a very dangerous point in the fight against COVID. We are staring down the barrel of the largest spike that we have seen to date…”

Both Tarrant and Dallas counties have seen spikes in daily coronavirus cases.

Health officials are growing concerned with the increase in numbers as we head into the holidays, with warnings being issued to adjust holiday gatherings.