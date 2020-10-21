We’re #1!: Dallas Cowboys fans found to be the biggest whiners

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) – There’s a question that has undoubtedly been burning inside the inquiring minds of scientists and sociologists for decades.

What NFL fans are the biggest cry babies?

Ok, perhaps not all scientists, but a worthy question. And a new survey has the answer.

So, of all the NFL teams and their fans, who complains the most? Dallas Cowboys fans.

The survey suggests Cowboys fans suffer from a victim mentality.

Right behind the Dallas Cowboys, fans of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills were found to be big ol’ whinebags as well.

