We’re #1!: Dallas Cowboys fans found to be the biggest whiners

ARLINGTON, Texas (KDAF) – There’s a question that has undoubtedly been burning inside the inquiring minds of scientists and sociologists for decades.
What NFL fans are the biggest cry babies?
Ok, perhaps not all scientists, but a worthy question. And a new survey has the answer.
So, of all the NFL teams and their fans, who complains the most? Dallas Cowboys fans.
The survey suggests Cowboys fans suffer from a victim mentality.
Right behind the Dallas Cowboys, fans of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills were found to be big ol’ whinebags as well.