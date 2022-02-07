DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday got you feeling down? Your beginning of the week blues might also be because of your wardrobe.

Dopamine is a neurotransmitter generated by doing things that make you feel good. If you like the way you feel when you wear that electric blue outfit or Fuchsia jacket you will want to wear it more.

You may be missing out on the health benefits implicit in color if you live in those safe shades of black, brown, navy, white and gray.

Leight Richardson, the founder of The Brain Performance Center, joined Morning After to talk more about how colors can affect your brain.