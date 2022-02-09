WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — Need some television/movie recommendations? Here is what the Morning After crew is watching!

The Tinder Swindler

Plot synopsis: Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

Home Team

Plot synopsis: The story about New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton coaching his son’s 6th grade football team, when Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal.

Abbott Elementary

Plot synopsis: Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.