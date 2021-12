WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — On this week’s Watcha Watchin’ Wednesday, we talk to Juan Salas, director of ‘The Devil’s Ring’.

The film tells the story of a young boxer who gets mixed up with a sinister promoter, played by Damian Chapa. The deal goes south and now the young prospect must seek help from a retired champion for a fight for his soul.

The movie is available everywhere digitally.