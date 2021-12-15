WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — Our crew talked about a couple of documentaries to look out for.

“The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media” features the first documentary interview of the parents of Gabby Petito.

Peacock says they will reflect on the life of their daughter and share childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before.

The documentary will stream on Peacock starting Dec. 17.

‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It’ tells the story of Rita Moreno, an actress who has been given such honors as an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Though this documentary came out earlier this year, Rita Moreno just turned 90 on Dec. 11. So what better way to celebrate than by watching her talk about her life and her career in Hollywood.