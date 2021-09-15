HS Football Showdown: Broncos vs. Bobcats
Watcha Watchin’ Wednesday – Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

WATCHA WATCHIN’ WEDNESDAY — CMT’s longest-running series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team returns for its 16th season on Friday, September 17, as 52 hopefuls begin training and competing for a highly-coveted spot on the most iconic professional cheerleading team in America.

After last year’s unprecedented virtual audition process the rookies and vets are back with new hope and new determination.

With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the pressure remains at an all-time high. In each episode, candidates must work to perfect new technically challenging routines to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass (Director of Cheerleading) and Judy Trammell (DCC Head Choreographer) to earn an esteemed spot on the field.

