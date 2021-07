MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — The Morning After crew talks about a couple of new documentaries hitting audiences this year.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain showcases the life and career of writer, chef and host Anthony Bourdain.

Click here to see where you can watch the movie.

Comedian and activist Dick Gregory get his spotlight in the documentary The One and Only Dick Gregory.

Our very own anchor Yolonda Williams was fortunate to meet Dick Gregory. Photo by Yolonda Williams.

You can watch the documentary on Hulu.