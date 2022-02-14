DALLAS (KDAF) — Valentine’s Day is a day often spent in love, but it can also be a day of infamy due to rampant cheating.

More people can be caught cheating during this time of the year than any other. The stakes are high to keep an affair partner and a spouse happy.

According to a study conducted by Ashley Madison, a dating website for people looking to have an affair, 30% of people who have an affair are choosing to spend Valentine’s Day with their affair partner, leaving the spouse with the leftovers.

Laura Charanza joined Morning After to talk more about how you can determine whether your partner is being faithful this Valentine’s Day.