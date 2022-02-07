DALLAS (KDAF) — Enjoy a night out with the pup at Pucks N’ Paw night with the Allen Americans on Feb. 10th. The Allen Americans are a minor league hockey team based in Allen and play at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

For the team’s Pucks N’ Paws night you will be able to take your dog to the game. There will also be local animal shelter officials with dogs and cats that you can look at and adopt.

The Allen Americans have four more games planned for Feb. 9, 10, 11, and 19; with more theme nights planned.

