DALLAS (KDAF) — Tom Gibson, president of Blue Ice Vodka, joined the Morning After to show us some low-calorie cocktail recipes.

The recipes are listed below:

The Resolution Refresher (91 calories)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice huckleberry flavored vodka (84 calories)

3 oz. light lemonade (2 calories)

1 oz. sparkling water (0 calories)

1 splash light cranberry juice (5 calories)

Garnish with lemon or lime wedge

Champagne Mule (100 calories)

1.25 oz. Blue Ice potato vodka (80 calories)

1 splash of Prosecco (20 calories)

4 oz. chilled diet ginger beer (0 calories)