FORT WORTH, Texas (KDAF) — After almost a decade in office, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she will not seek a sixth term. Price is the longest-serving Mayor in Fort Worth history.

Price made the announcement earlier this month.

Price sat down with Jenny Anchondo and Ron Corning to talk about the legacy she is leaving behind, and what the future holds for both the City of Fort Worth and her family.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.