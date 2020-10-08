Voters may not have gotten many new answers in the VP debate, but the fly stole the show

The debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence went the way of most modern debates – candidates talking over each other, predetermined speaking points, and not a lot new in the way of voter decision making ability.

While many may wonder if the debates are even fruitful, one thing did stand out.

A fly.

A fly landed on Vice President Pence’s head and stayed there for some time, and of course, it’s now trending. As of this writing, a Twitter account by the handle of @MikePenceFly has over 21,000 followers.